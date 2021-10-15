Some Democrats call for halt to Mariner East following charges, but don’t expect action from legislature

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The top Democrat on the state senate’s environmental committee says the legislature likely won’t take any action on pipeline safety.

That’s even after the Attorney General charged Energy Transfer with environmental crimes for issues along its Mariner East route. A grand jury report released last week detailed problems along the route, including spills of thousands of gallons of drilling mud in streams and lakes.

Sen. Carolyn Comitta (D-Chester) joined eight other state lawmakers from southeastern Pennsylvania to call on the Wolf Administration “to halt the Mariner East Pipeline project, revoke the company’s permits to operate in Pennsylvania [and] issue a moratorium on all future permits.”

The project is nearly complete, with construction remaining in Chester and Delaware counties. The pipeline will carry volatile natural gas liquids from Marcellus shale fields in western Pennsylvania to the Marcus Hook Industrial Complex near Philadelphia. Parts of the line are already in service.