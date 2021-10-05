Charges expected against Pa. developer of Mariner East pipeline

Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor appeared poised Tuesday to bring criminal charges against the developer of a problem-plagued pipeline that brings natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro scheduled a news conference at Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown, where Sunoco Pipeline LP spilled more than 8,000 gallons of drilling fluid last year. The spill, during construction of the troubled Mariner East 2 pipeline, fouled wetlands, a stream and part of a 535-acre lake.

Shapiro’s office said he planned to “announce charges against a corporation for crimes involving the environment.”

The multi-billion-dollar pipeline project has been the focus of multiple criminal probes. At one point, a statewide investigating grand jury subpoenaed the company for documents relating to the inadvertent release of drilling fluids and impacts to water supplies.