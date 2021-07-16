Chester County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Sommer has tossed the most serious charges facing two Pennsylvania constables who served as private security guards for the controversial Mariner East pipeline project in West Whiteland Township.

A jury still found Kareem Johnson and Michael Robel guilty of a lesser charge: failing to disclose the wages they had made while working on behalf of Energy Transfer Partners’ Sunoco Logistics unit back in 2018 and 2019. Initially accused of ethics violations such as official oppression, Johnson and Robel were able to avoid conviction on the most serious charges, including bribery.

The trial’s outcome this week followed Judge Sommer’s dismissal back in January of all charges facing another individual involved in the alleged “buy-a-badge” scheme, James Murphy.

An investigation into the alleged scheme began in 2018, after a series of environmental mishaps along the pipeline route. A plainclothes detective was nearly deterred by an armed guard from parking on public grounds.

Eventually, similar intimidation complaints from residents and local journalists surfaced. Johnson and Robel were first charged in August 2019.