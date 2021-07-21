Chester County Commissioners urge PUC to act as Mariner East pipeline construction causes more sinkholes

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Citing dangerous and recurring sinkholes caused by Sunoco/Energy Transfer’s Mariner East 2 construction, Chester County Commissioners have asked the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to shut down the operation of the parallel Mariner East 1, and a workaround line that currently carries natural gas liquids.

A spokesperson for the PUC said the letter was passed on to the Commission’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, which investigates pipeline safety.

The commissioners’ letter, sent Monday, says at least seven sinkholes have developed since January in West Whiteland Township, which sits above porous karst, or limestone geology. Construction of Mariner East 2 in this section of the state has run into multiple delays due to sinkholes, drinking water contamination, and drilling mud spills, so the company is using an older 12-inch line as a “workaround,” while construction continues.

The letter from County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline, points to the danger of having sinkholes so close to active lines that are more than 80 years old.

“When not exposing pipelines, the sinkholes have formed dangerously close to the aged pipelines,” the letter reads. “It seems to us that the significant risk of exposing these pipelines makes the potential for a catastrophic leak that much easier to occur and renders the ME1 and 12-inch pipelines ‘unreasonable, unsafe [and] inadequate,’” citing a Pennsylvania code governing public utilities.

The most recent sinkhole on July 14 swallowed a tree, raising questions as to what would occur if such a sinkhole would expose an existing pipeline. Several sinkholes occurred in a wetland, and one was 23 feet long.