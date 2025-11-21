From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, introduced legislation Thursday to overhaul pipeline safety and emergency response nationwide.

The Wojnovich Pipeline Safety Act, co-sponsored by Democrat Tom Suozzi (D-New York), is named in honor of Kristine Wojnovich and her family, who were among the first impacted by the Sunoco Twin Oaks pipeline leak that contaminated at least six private wells with jet fuel in Upper Makefield’s Mt. Eyre neighborhood.

Wojnovich first noticed a gasoline smell in her tap water in September of 2023, and reported it to Energy Transfer, the pipeline operator. Water sampling did not show contamination at the time.

A leak in the Mt. Eyre neighborhood was later identified by Energy Transfer on Jan. 31. A preliminary investigation by the federal agency that regulates the pipeline found the leak had been going on for at least 16 months before it was identified.

Wojnovich told WHYY News that the goal of the legislation is to help protect other communities at risk of contamination from leaks.

“Our situation here is actually a national issue,” she said. “There are aging pipelines all over the country.”

Wojnovich said she hopes that legislators acknowledge “that pipelines are aging and will need to be replaced, and that there should be better leak detection systems, and really that old legacy pipelines should really be removed, and not just left in the ground.”