Local races in Philly’s suburbs will decide control of the Pennsylvania Legislature and determine the makeup of the 119th United States Congress.

Voters in Bucks County and parts of Montgomery County will cast their ballots for the U.S. representative for Pennsylvania’s first congressional district.

Every member of the House of Representatives is elected to a two-year term. The number of representatives in each state is proportional to the state’s population. Legislators in the House introduce and vote on legislation, serve on committees, represent their districts and provide oversight to the executive branch, among other duties.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was elected to Pennsylvania’s eighth congressional district in 2016. After the state’s congressional districts were redrawn in 2018, Fitzpatrick was reelected to represent what is now the first congressional district.

This year’s race is a rematch of 2022, when Fitzpatrick defeated Democratic challenger Ashley Ehasz by less than 10% of the vote.

Here’s what you need to know about both candidates ahead of Election Day. Fitzpatrick didn’t respond to interview requests.

Democrat Ashley Ehasz

Ehasz, 36, said her life so far represents “kind of an unlikely pathway to running for Congress.”

A native of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Ehasz was raised by a single mother whom she watched “struggle with the decision as to whether to put food on the table or pay rent.” They were often evicted and moved around a lot.

When Ehasz was 17, she got into West Point and joined the Army. It was her “pathway forward to stability and opportunity,” she said.

She became an attack helicopter pilot in the aviation branch, serving 13 years in the military. In that time, she was promoted to captain and deployed to both Kuwait and Iraq.

Ehasz said her experience as a veteran is what ultimately led her to seek public office — and why she believes she is qualified for the job.

“It was those years as a commander where I learned how to make a decision in a crisis, and we have been finding ourselves in a moment of crisis in our country,” Ehasz said. “We have seen an attack on our nation’s capital. We have seen continued attacks on women’s reproductive rights, and the current representative in Pennsylvania’s first, Brian Fitzpatrick, has failed every test of him to show courage in those moments.”