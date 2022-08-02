All of Pa.’s GOP congressmen are endorsing Doug Mastriano for governor — except Fitzpatrick

All but one of Pennsylvania’s Republican congressional members are endorsing their party’s candidate for governor, state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

The outlier is Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents the 1st Congressional District in the Philadelphia suburbs, covering Bucks County and part of Montgomery County. It’s more moderate than any of Fitzpatrick’s GOP colleagues’ districts, and this isn’t the first time Fitzpatrick has split with the other Republicans on key votes and endorsements.

Fitzpatrick didn’t respond to a request for comment on his decision not to endorse Mastriano.

But his decision to steer clear could speak to Mastriano’s odds in the populous Philly suburbs: Many voters there appear unlikely to back him.

The area has been increasingly supportive of Democrats over Republicans in the last decade-plus, and Mastriano wouldn’t be the first Republican to struggle there. But suburban voters in the region still have a lot of influence over the outcome of statewide races.