As Republicans gradually coalesce around Mastriano’s candidacy, Democrats — particularly Jewish Democrats — are trying to keep voters aware of his more radical ideas and relationships.

In a press conference Wednesday, the second Democrats and Jewish groups have held since learning of Mastriano’s financial ties to Gab, state House Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny) had this message for his GOP colleagues in Harrisburg, and for other Republicans considering supporting Mastriano: “There is no coming back from this.”

“You cannot do business with these people and claim to represent all Pennsylvanians,” he said. “If you embrace antisemites and racists and homophobes and xenophobes, then you are one of them.”

Frankel says this feels particularly personal for him. In 2018, his House district was the site of the country’s deadliest-ever antisemitic attack. Robert Bowers, the man who killed 11 Jewish worshippers in the Tree of Life Synagogue, used Gab frequently to post and engage with antisemitic conspiracy theories.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia), a former candidate for U.S. Senate who attended the press conference, added that in some cases, GOP colleagues — he declined to say who — have denounced Mastriano privately, but won’t do so publicly.

“I don’t know how anybody in their right mind could be for somebody who was this dangerous, who is this unhinged,” Kenyatta said. “He is poisonous to the Republican Party.”

He noted that the GOP had kicked Mastriano out of Senate GOP caucus meetings for months after he’d shared information that was supposed to be confidential against party leaders’ wishes.

After Mastriano won the primary, the GOP welcomed him back in, with a spokesman for Pro Tempore Jake Corman telling the Associated Press the move was a “leadership decision” made at caucus members’ request.