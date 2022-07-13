Attorney General Josh Shapiro just won the endorsement of Philadelphia’s firefighters’ union.

It’s not his first organized labor endorsement and likely won’t be the last, but this one is slightly unusual: two of the firefighters’ most recent endorsements went to Republicans, former President Donald Trump and far-right U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette.

But Chuck McQuilkin, who serves as vice president for the Philadelphia Firefighters’ and Paramedics’ Union Local 22, said this decision was easy.

Shapiro’s opponent, GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, kicked off his general election campaign with a primary victory speech that “made it clear that the days of the unions having any kind of say in the state are over, day one,” McQuilkin said. “To me, right there, that’s all you need to know.”

The union represents around 4,500 firefighters, paramedics, EMT’s and officers — both active and retired, and a 10-member executive board makes the unit’s endorsements. McQuilkin noted that they’ve been divided in the past over endorsement politics, but in this particular race, it was mostly about policy.