As Kathy Barnette surges in polling on Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the national press is descending on her campaign – and the campaign has greeted the attention with some reluctance.

At a small meet-and-greet Thursday at the Southampton Fire Company, in southern Bucks County, reporters were suddenly barred from hearing Barnette speak to potential supporters. A spokesman for the campaign, Ryan Rhodes, blamed the reversal on the local Republican club that had organized the event. But the club’s vice president, Jim Monahan, confirmed it had been the campaign’s decision.

In a GOP primary dominated by massive personal spending by TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick, as well as by super PACs backing them, Barnette has largely remained undiscussed until now.

Republican pollster Chris Nicholas said Barnette’s apparent aversion to mainstream scrutiny — even as she has complained about a lack of coverage — may not bode well for her general election chances.

“Pennsylvania, in the last six days of the race, is probably going to get 50 stories about Kathy Barnette and $2.5, $3 million combined on both pro and anti-Barnette ads,” he said. “By May 17 [she’ll] be a lot less of an unknown quantity. It remains to be seen how much appeal she’ll have when she is no longer flying underneath the radar.”

As the last-minute attention has increased, new details about Barnette are becoming widely known.

Reporters have cataloged her history of homophobic or Islamophobic comments and tweets. In a resurfaced February interview with MSNBC, when shown a post in which she’d written that “pedophilia is a cornerstone of Islam,” Barnette responded, “I don’t think that’s me, I would never have said that.”

McCormick and Oz have attempted to smear her as unready for the attention, mainly from a different angle: An ad funded by a PAC backing Oz played clips of Barnette talking about “white racism” and Black Americans feeling disenfranchised — framing these statements as “crazy.” A McCormick staffer dug up an excerpt from Barnette’s 2020 book, in which he said she’d written that she hadn’t voted for Trump in the 2016 primary.