Where are the Pa. Senate candidates getting their money?

The Republicans

Kathy Barnette

Barnette is a conservative Christian commentator with a history of advocating, among other things, that the U.S. reject Muslim immigrants and that abortion be completely banned. She’s also a high-profile proponent of baseless voter fraud theories, and is running to the right of the rest of the field.

She’s a longtime Donald Trump supporter, and though the former president endorsed Oz, polls have shown Barnette likely picked up a lot of his ardent supporters.

Barnette has gotten little help from political action committees since her campaign began, instead relying primarily on small donations for the less than $2 million in contributions she has received. She has spent it on mailers and a few modest TV ad buys, but has done the bulk of her campaigning in-person, with local GOP groups.

As she has made a late surge in the polls, big-spending PACs have taken notice. The anti-tax group Club for Growth recently booked $2 million in ads supporting Barnette in the final days of the primary — much more than any of her previous TV buys combined.

David McCormick

McCormick was CEO of Bridgewater, the world’s biggest hedge fund, until he stepped down to run for Senate. His campaign finance reports have always shown that he is both personally rich and well-connected.

He has raised nearly $16 million — $11 million was a loan from himself — and spent more than $14 million, chiefly on big ad buys.

That doesn’t count money from Honor Pennsylvania, a super PAC spending on McCormick’s behalf — primarily funding ads attacking Oz. The PAC has spent more than $11 million.

Mehmet Oz

Like McCormick, Oz has spent a lot of his own money on this race.

To date, he’s loaned himself more than $12 million, and he’s pulled in another $3 million or so from donors. He’s also supported by a PAC, American Leadership Action, that has spent nearly $3.5 million to oppose McCormick.

Also like McCormick, Oz has spent around $14 million, primarily on ads.