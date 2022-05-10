Two Democratic incumbents, pushed into a single district thanks to this year’s legislative reapportionment, are in an intense battle for a Northwest Philadelphia state House seat.

The election is between Rep. Chris Rabb, who has represented the 200th House District since 2017, and Isabella Fitzgerald, who has represented the 203rd District for the same period of time, and is now drawn into the 200th due to redistricting.

Their race for the newly redrawn district — which now encompasses Mt. Airy, most of West Oak Lane, and part of Chestnut Hill — is about a lot of things: which candidate is more progressive, which is a team player, which is part of the city’s Democratic establishment.

But mostly, both candidates say the race is about their records.

Rabb was a ward leader and professor at Temple’s Fox School of Business before running for state House, and is a self-described progressive who has frequently tangled with Philly’s Democratic committee. Most of the city’s longtime elected officials are backing Fitzgerald — which Rabb said isn’t shocking because “I kind of push back on the status quo.”

Fitzgerald, who worked for Congressman Dwight Evans for more than a decade, describes herself simply as “a worker” who wants to build consensus above all else.

“I don’t make a lot of noise, but I do the work,” she said.

Solidarity or stagnation

Fitzgerald spoke from a Monday evening campaign event, hosted by former deputy mayor and 2018 lieutenant governor candidate Nina Ahmad in her sprawling Mt. Airy backyard.

One of the bedrock points of her campaign, she said, is that women need representation in the legislature.

“We have to be at the table,” she said. “I am one of nine African American women in the legislature, and I don’t think that we should lose that.”

Many of the dozen-odd people who arrived to ask Fitzgerald questions were still getting to know her, having previously been in Rabb’s district. But Ahmad said her mind, at least, has been made up for a while. She counts herself among the Democrats who dislike Rabb’s approach to politics, and brings up an incident, from his time as a ward leader, when he bucked party norms and endorsed a non-Democrat, Working Families Party member Kendra Brooks, for City Council.

“I’m asking for solidarity at a time in our country where we don’t need all these divisions,” Ahmad said. “If Democrats don’t win, everybody — especially the Black and brown people in this space here — is going to suffer.”

Rabb, knocking doors on a sunny weekend afternoon in a nearby section of Mt. Airy, disagreed. He said he thinks Philly Democrats need a wake-up call more than anything.

“The Democratic machine is a paper tiger,” he said. “They get really upset when people win who they don’t want to win, because it exposes that they do not have the power they used to wield. Who has the power? Organized people. We have the power. And that’s why I remain on the outside. And it’s a badge of honor.”

Rabb was knocking doors alongside his 15-year-old son and two men he met during his time in Harrisburg, Kevin Butler and Victor Strong, both of whom served long prison sentences and now advocate for probation and parole reform. Butler was incarcerated in the now-shuttered SCI Graterford when he met Rabb, and says he was impressed because “most state officials don’t come in here.”

“To have somebody on the ground with you is different than having somebody sitting in an office or a desk, and telling you what needs to be done in your community,” Strong added. “He’s in the community. He’s been in the community. That’s why I’m out here to support him.”