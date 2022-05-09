After 23 years in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, Anthony Hardy Williams, one of the most powerful Democrats in Harrisburg, has his first-ever serious primary challenger.

On May 17, Williams will face Paul Prescod, a young union organizer and former public school teacher who is challenging the incumbent from the left. The race has featured raucous public meetings, accusations of carpetbaggery and political amorality, and intense campaigning of a kind the 8th Senate District hasn’t seen in decades. The district covers West Philly, part of South Philly, and part of Delaware County.

It’s the latest in a string of races in which upstart progressive groups, which have grown in power in Philadelphia since the 2016 election, have mounted serious challenges to established Democrats by arguing that the incumbent is ineffective.

Williams, who is 65 and serves as Senate Democratic Whip, says he is annoyed about the whole thing.

At a Saturday afternoon neighborhood event in Southwest Philadelphia, Williams — in the kind of suit he usually wears on the Senate floor — was surrounded by kids running to and from a bouncy castle and volunteers handing out soft pretzels and free food bags.

But his mind was on the primary. He called the challenge “insulting.”

It’s coming, he said, “from a band of socialist Democrats, or [whatever] they want to name themselves, who think they’re here to speak for people who are Black and brown by saying things like, ‘increase the minimum wage, we want probation reform.’”

“But they don’t know a damn thing about what that really means because they never worked in these neighborhoods without pay,” he said. “That’s what’s insulting.”

Insider, outsider

That’s the argument at the core of Williams’ pitch to voters: he’s from this district, his family is from here, and he knows his job well.

Though he started his career in the private sector, working as an executive at Pepsi, Williams transitioned to politics in his early 30s and never left. He won his first race for state representative in 1988, then took the 8th Senate District in an uncontested 1998 race after his father, Hardy Williams, retired from the seat. Over the years, he has also made two unsuccessful bids for mayor and one for governor.

He makes the case that all his time in Harrisburg has given him a keen sense of how to eke out victories in a GOP-controlled legislature. It’s all about “pragmatism,” he says.

But that’s exactly what Prescod and his supporters say is the problem with Williams: that his brand of political pragmatism — common among many of Pennsylvania’s Democratic senators, who have been in the minority for decades — no longer works for the 8th District.

“People really feel things are in a deep crisis like never before,” Prescod said in an interview outside a West Philly coffee shop. “Issues like gun violence and underfunded schools, unfortunately, are nothing new in Philadelphia. But I think what feels different now for people is that they can’t remember the last time it’s been this bad in so many areas. They feel like there’s been a lack of leadership.”

Prescod, who is 31, isn’t from Philly — something, he said, that really only comes up when Williams and his supporters argue it disqualifies him from the Senate.

He grew up in Montgomery County, with a dad who immigrated to Pennsylvania from Barbados. He went to Temple, got involved in labor organizing, and became a Philadelphia public school teacher. Until last year, he taught ninth and tenth grade social studies.

He is indeed endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, and also by Reclaim, a group that grew out of Bernie Sanders’ 2016 base in Philadelphia and has since helped push a number of progressive, mostly young candidates to victory. He also has backing from longer-established groups, including the Working Families Party and Philly Neighborhood Networks, plus several AFSCME, Teamsters, American Postal Workers, and American Federation of Teachers locals.

He points to gun violence as a top issue in his campaign, and like Williams, says the city needs more funding for basic things, like rec centers and after school programs. But the centerpiece of his bid for Senate — and perhaps the thing that most sets him apart from Williams — has been education.