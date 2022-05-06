Lawmakers navigate Pennsylvania primary with unfamiliar maps

It’s been two months since the contentious, once-a-decade process to redraw Pennsylvania legislative districts wrapped up, and now a couple hundred candidates hoping to unseat or succeed state lawmakers are rushing headlong into the homestretch of a primary election that will greatly cull their numbers.

The state’s legislative redistricting commission produced a map reflecting dramatic shifts in demographics and giving Democrats hope they can gain seats in a General Assembly that has been controlled by Republican majorities for nearly all of the past three decades.

For many incumbents, the changes are requiring them to introduce themselves — and sell themselves — to thousands of potential new constituents.

Going before voters in the May 17 primary election will be candidates for all 203 House and 25 of 50 Senate seats.

In the House, 32 members are not seeking reelection, including a handful running for Senate or other offices. Five Senate seats, all held by members of the Republican caucus, are open because of retirement.

More than 60 state representatives and four senators face no primary or general election opposition, so they effectively have already won another term, simply by qualifying for the ballot. In 24 House and two Senate districts, the incumbent faces only a primary challenge, so even if they lose their party will keep the seat.

All told, voters can expect a choice in the fall between a Republican and a Democrat in about half the House and in 19 Senate districts.