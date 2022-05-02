Monday is the last day to register to vote in Pa.’s primary election

Monday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to register to vote in the state’s primary election on Tuesday, May 17.

Voters will choose their parties’ nominees for governor and the U.S. Senate, among other races.

Since Pennsylvania is a “closed” primary state, voters registered as Republican or Democrat may only vote for candidates in their respective party. However, people who don’t belong to the two major parties can still vote on local ballot questions.

Similarly, all registered voters in the 5th Senatorial District, which is located in Northeast Philadelphia, can vote in that district’s special election regardless of party. The special election will determine who will replace former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon, who resigned after being convicted of federal corruption and bribery charges.