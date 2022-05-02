Monday is the last day to register to vote in Pa.’s primary election
Monday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to register to vote in the state’s primary election on Tuesday, May 17.
Voters will choose their parties’ nominees for governor and the U.S. Senate, among other races.
Since Pennsylvania is a “closed” primary state, voters registered as Republican or Democrat may only vote for candidates in their respective party. However, people who don’t belong to the two major parties can still vote on local ballot questions.
Similarly, all registered voters in the 5th Senatorial District, which is located in Northeast Philadelphia, can vote in that district’s special election regardless of party. The special election will determine who will replace former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon, who resigned after being convicted of federal corruption and bribery charges.
Pennsylvanians can find out whether they are registered to vote online.
Anyone can register, as long as that person will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, is a resident of Pennsylvania, and is going to be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.
People who are incarcerated for felonies cannot vote, under state law. People who are serving time for lesser charges or are out on probation, parole, or house arrest are eligible.
Pennsylvanians who want to vote in person on Election Day can do so at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.
Voters who choose to vote by mail should submit their application as soon as possible to allow enough time for their ballot to be mailed to them, then returned to their county election office in time to be counted. The deadline to request a mail or absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 10.
Completed mail ballots must be received by county boards of elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count. If there isn’t enough time to mail their ballots, voters can drop them off in person at their county election offices or, if available, at county drop boxes.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!