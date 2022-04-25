Understanding voter laws

There are several laws in place to help ensure that people with disabilities have the equal rights and protections to vote as others.

The Voting Rights Act (VRA) says that states can’t apply different standards to different people when deciding who is and who isn’t allowed to vote. Under the VRA, states cannot make you pass a test in order to vote. Historically, literacy tests were used in order to discriminate against voters based on their race.

Under The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), state and local governments cannot discriminate against people with disabilities in the “services, programs, and activities” they run. That includes elections and “all aspects of voting,” per the U.S. Department of Justice.

The ADA also requires the government to make “reasonable modifications” to their usual way of doing things if those changes allow someone with a disability to vote. For example, people with disabilities may be able to bring a helper with them into the voting booth even if that is normally not allowed. Or a state hospital might have to help a person get an absentee ballot, or change their policy to allow a patient to leave to go vote, if they are normally not allowed to leave.

Local governments cannot make a person with a disability do more before they can vote than a person without a disability.

Additionally, state and local government workers — whether at a hospital, group home, homeless shelter, or nursing home — are not allowed to tell people they can’t register to vote.

The Help America Vote Act (HAVA) says that all polling places must be accessible to voters with disabilities. HAVA also says you have the right to vote via a provisional ballot if your ability to vote is questioned.

People with disabilities have the same rights to “privacy and independence” as everyone else. Under HAVA, you can’t be forced to accept help with voting that you don’t want.