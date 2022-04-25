Neither of the front-runners has as much in the bank as White or McSwain, and both have mostly stayed off TV while their opponents have dumped millions into ads. Barletta has brought in about $1.3 million in donations overall, and Mastriano, about $1.4 million.

Barletta does appear to be stepping up his campaigning in the primary’s home stretch. He recently won the support of a PAC, the 1776 Project Committee, that has principally been attacking McSwain as — like White said in his ad — Toomey’s “puppet.” Barletta has also begun running his first TV ad.

Medvic thinks up to this point, the challenge for all these candidates has been differentiation. Every one of the four highest-polling candidates has allied himself strongly with Trump, and there have been few significant policy differences between them.

Trump’s anti-endorsement of McSwain, he said, is one “big piece of information that, even if it only really convinces a relative handful of people to no longer support McSwain, that knocks him back pretty far,” he said.

McSwain has recently attempted to similarly tarnish White in certain voters’ eyes, releasing a statement noting White’s considerable support from unions and saying that “liberal Democrats have flocked to Dave White because he reflects their values – bigger government and higher taxes.”

White maintains, however, that his labor background is a positive. In fact, he argues it’s the very thing that sets him apart.

In an interview with WHYY, he said the idea that “we don’t want a certain set of voters is almost laughable,” and noted that in 2020, many rank-and-file members of the traditionally Democratic building trades supported Donald Trump.

“The rank and file are coming over to our party. I’m just bringing them over in bigger numbers, and some of the leadership as well,” he said. “That’s what differentiates me from the other candidates, is that I’m the only one that’s capable of doing that.”

Asher, the longtime GOP operative who has supported White since the start of his campaign, agreed. Especially considering Republicans’ perennial registration lag behind Democrats, he said, White’s potential labor appeal “brings strength to the Republican party.”

Medvic said that’s possible. But, he added, this remains a highly unstable race. Maybe McSwain support will waver, or maybe it won’t. Maybe Barletta’s new ad buys will move the needle, or maybe not.

“It’s still a pretty open ballgame,” he said. “There are a lot of undecided voters.”