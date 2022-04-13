Facing single-digit polling and flagging fundraising, he filed his paperwork to withdraw from the race Tuesday afternoon. But just hours later, he reversed the attempt and released a statement saying he would “continue to fight for Pa. families.”

“Two developments today have led me to decide to remain in the race for governor: President Trump’s statement on the race and my conversation directly with the president,” Corman said. “He encouraged me to keep fighting, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Samuel Chen, a GOP political consultant and professor at Northampton Community College, hadn’t been surprised when Corman dropped out — in his view, the writing was on the wall, and it appeared to be a move that could help consolidate establishment support around a different candidate. So he was taken aback when Corman quickly reversed his decision.

Corman, Chen said, “is not the kind of guy who is very Trumpy. He’s an establishment guy.” He added, the entire episode just serves as a demonstration of the hold Trump has over all corners of the Republican party.

“I think you see in this race, and in other races, [Trump’s] imprint is just there,” he said. “Whether the candidate is a more Trump-esque candidate, or a more establishment candidate, the shadow of the Trump endorsement still holds a lot of power in this party.”

That’s a constant in the rest of the field, too. Perceived allegiance with Trump has, at least so far, been essential.

Former Congressman Lou Barletta, who lost a U.S. Senate race to Sen. Bob Casey in 2018 and has long been closely aligned with Trump, has led the GOP field in most polls, closely followed by State Sen. Doug Mastriano. Mastriano is widely seen as the most extreme politician in the race, having spent nearly two years preoccupied with disproven theories of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

However, nearly every major candidate in the race has, in some capacity, signaled that they too believe there’s some truth to those theories. Corman, who was generally seen as a pragmatist, himself spearheaded a vaguely-defined review of the 2020 election.