Despite infighting, Pa. GOP senators push forward with vague idea of 2020 election audit

A week after the most powerful Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate promised a full “forensic audit” of the 2020 election, there’s little clarity among those in the legislature — including on the senator’s own staff — about exactly what that means, or how it will work.

But based on conversations with GOP staffers and members on both sides of the aisle, one conclusion appears widespread among those watching the Senate’s audit drama unfold: Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, generally seen as a by-the-books pragmatist, is making a political calculation.

“I think Senator Corman and other Republicans are responding to political pressure from the national party,” said Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia). “The national Republican party, led by the former president, has ginned up a lot of anxiety about whether the election process happened fairly, which we know it did.”

In the months since the election, State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin) has spearheaded an aggressive effort to audit the 2020 election, inspired by a similar initiative in Arizona and predicated on baseless theories about ballots that weren’t filled in by individual voters and software “shenanigans.” Corman recently barred Mastriano from leading the effort, accusing him of being “​​interested in politics and showmanship and not actually getting things done.”

It has led to a volley of insults between the two, and little concrete information about Corman’s new plans for the investigation. Street, who is minority chair of the Senate’s committee on elections and works closely with Republicans, says the situation is a common topic in his behind the scenes conversations with GOP colleagues.

Months after the 2020 election, many Republicans say they’re still being inundated by calls from constituents who believe that the election was invalid. According to Street, GOP members he has spoken to feel stuck in a political time warp.

“They don’t like all the infighting in their caucus,” he said. “Normally, the out-of-power party when it comes to the White House has an opportunity to be critical … in a way that is helpful to them politically. That’s not happening because we’re not talking about things that matter.”

Many Republicans are reluctant to put those thoughts on record, though.

A few have been publicly critical. Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Lycoming) issued a statement just ahead of Corman’s embrace of an audit, saying he supports election reforms and has complaints about the 2020 process, but that an audit would not be “a productive undertaking.”

“Many of the emails I receive [from constituents] want an audit because the sender fully believes that Donald Trump will somehow be reinstated as President,” he wrote. “That is the underlying rationale for many who support an audit. Unless there is a coup, which is not going to happen in the United States, the 2020 election is over. Biden is the President.”

One of the caucus’s more moderate members — and a potential gubernatorial candidate — Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie), also held himself out as an audit opponent before Corman embraced the idea. In an op-ed, he wrote that performing an audit “absent credible evidence of fraud isn’t going to change the 2020 outcome and will only further the paranoid atmospherics, poisoning both parties.”

Both lawmakers declined requests by Keystone Crossroads to comment on Corman’s recent promises.

Two state-mandated audits of the 2020 election, one a risk-limiting audit of 45,000 randomly-selected ballots, and another a review of at least two percent of each county’s votes, confirmed the results. The election investigation ordered up by Arizona’s GOP-led Senate and carried out by tech company Cyber Ninjas has been widely discredited by experts and a bipartisan group of officials, including Arizona Democratic Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, and Maricopa County’s Republican Recorder, Stephen Richer.

More than a dozen court challenges by former President Trump’s campaign last year failed to produce any evidence calling Pennsylvania’s election into question.