Pa. Republicans are bringing their election bill back after Gov. Tom Wolf said he’s open to voter ID changes

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania Republicans plan to reintroduce their election overhaul legislation — which Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed last month — now that Wolf has changed his public position to say he’s open to new voter ID requirements.

Wolf had said that changes to the state’s voter ID rules were a nonstarter for him, declaring it off-limits even before Republicans unveiled the bill. His office didn’t negotiate the legislation at all before Wolf vetoed it.

But in a shift, Wolf told The Inquirer last week he is open to new voter ID rules, setting the stage for the issue to be front and center when the legislature returns to the Capitol in the fall — and as Wolf moves to cement his legacy in the waning months of his second and last term.

In announcing his plan to reintroduce his bill, state Rep. Seth Grove (R., York), the chair of the House State Government Committee, cited Wolf’s comments to The Inquirer.

“While this revelation would have been more welcomed a month ago as the General Assembly was moving HB 1300 of 2021 through the legislative process, it is a productive development,” Grove wrote in a memo seeking support from his colleagues released Wednesday morning.

State Senate President Jake Corman (R., Centre) said it’s “encouraging that Governor Wolf is now open to negotiating with lawmakers to enact real and meaningful election reforms — including voter ID measures that are favored by a strong majority of Pennsylvanians.”

But it’s unclear whether Wolf will be open to negotiating the reintroduced bill. He told The Inquirer that he had prejudged the original voter ID proposal as suppressive before seeing it — and that he believes he was right — and that he didn’t negotiate because he didn’t believe Republicans were acting in good faith.

But he also signaled that he is open to some stricter measures, including requiring ID for mail voting.

On Wednesday, Wolf’s office attempted to temper his remarks. Spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said the Democratic governor would consider additional identification requirements, but only in the context of a broader bill that aims to make voting easier and more accessible. The governor, she said, still believes HB 1300 fell far below that standard.

“His comments were not a seismic shift in policy,” she said. “They simply reflect a willingness the governor has expressed for well over a year to engage in good faith to try to find common ground.”

Grove’s original bill would have touched nearly every aspect of elections, including registration, voting by mail, in-person voting, vote counting, and post-election audits. Some provisions would likely have expanded access to the ballot, such as the establishment of in-person early voting, while others may have restricted access, especially in the state’s largest counties. For example, standards on the use of mail-ballot drop boxes would have limited Philadelphia to a lower number per resident than other counties.