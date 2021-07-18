Where did Mastriano get the idea for this audit?

Mastriano is modeling his proposed audit off a contentious one that has been underway for months in Maricopa County, Arizona. Among other things, that audit is leading the Southwest U.S. county to spend millions to replace all the audited machines after being unable to verify the chain of custody during the review.

State Sen. Judy Ward (R-Fulton), who sits on Mastriano’s Intergovernmental Operations Committee and would be one of the senators voting to issue subpoenas, previously partnered with Mastriano on one Arizona-style audit in Pennsylvania.

In December, the two state senators asked officials in rural Fulton County, which is run by Republicans, to allow a vote audit by the same company that audited Arizona: Wake Technology Services Inc.

There was little record of what the company did, and Dominion Voting Systems, which leases the machines Fulton uses, said the county would have to pay for new ones because the company could no longer be sure the machines worked properly. Fulton County officials estimated it would cost at least $2.7 million to replace them.

Do other Harrisburg Republicans support it?

The Republicans on the Intergovernmental Operations Committee are Mastriano, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Centre, who serves as a voting member on all Senate committees), Scott Hutchinson (R-Venango), David Argall (R-Berks), Cris Dush (R-Jefferson), Chris Gebhard (R-Lebanon), and Judy Ward (R-Fulton).

If Mastriano decides to call a vote on subpoenas, he will need only six votes to pass them — well within reach if most of the Republicans are on the same page.

Argall, a high-ranking member who chairs the State Government Committee, has vocally supported audits in the past. A staffer confirmed that he remains absolutely interested in conducting one, but said the process for Mastriano’s proposal is still being negotiated.

A staffer for Dush gave a similar response: that the senator wants some kind of audit, but is waiting on more details. Dush was one of the Pennsylvania senators who traveled with Mastriano to Arizona in early June to observe an election audit there.

Gebhard also didn’t respond to WHYY’s request for comment, but he told the Pennsylvania Capital-Star that he’s “excited” for the chance to “deliver clarity, transparency, and help restore faith in our election.”

Hutchinson didn’t respond, and hasn’t addressed the audit publicly. Ward, who was instrumental in the Fulton audit, also didn’t comment.

The final and most powerful member, Corman, didn’t comment either. But in a recent interview he did with TV station ABC23 at an unrelated event, he gave Senate GOP leadership’s most candid answer yet.

“There’s been a lot of questions,” he said. “Certainly, my constituents call me on a regular basis. But there’s also a lot of questions about how an audit can and should be done, if one’s going to be done. And so we’re trying to work a lot of those bugs out. Trying to review what’s going on in Arizona. It’s always sort of good to learn from other states, right?”

What are Democrats doing in response?

Some Democratic leaders have written off the request as unserious.

Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is also campaigning for U.S. Senate, wrote on Twitter that in light of recent “bizarre, unhinged requests on official letterhead from Pennsylvania electeds” he was formally requesting that the actor Paul Rudd reenact scenes from the movie “I Love You, Man” with him. He called the prospect of Mastriano’s committee being able to subpoena election material “vague and unlikely.”

Others have been less dismissive, but still strongly critical.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro — who is expected to be the 2022 Democratic frontrunner for governor, and therefore a potential Mastriano opponent — looked ahead to potential litigation, and indicated he believes the GOP position would be weak.

“Should subpoenas be issued, you can expect our office to do everything to protect the Commonwealth, its voters and the free, fair election that was held in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.

The Pennsylvania Department of State made it clear that it’s also anticipating a tough battle in court.

“We will oppose any attempt to disrupt our electoral process and undermine our elections at every step and with every legal avenue available,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid then issued a directive to counties prohibiting them from allowing third parties to audit their voting machines, saying it “undermines chain of custody requirements and strict access limitations necessary to prevent both intentional and inadvertent tampering with electronic voting systems.”

That move prompted a strong response from GOP leaders, who took it as an “attack” on their oversight powers.

“The Legislature has clear authority – both statutorily and constitutionally – to provide oversight and issue subpoenas,” Corman wrote in a statement. “This directive tramples those rights which were specifically put in place to prevent potential abuses and overreach by the Executive Branch.”

He ended with a loosely veiled threat to Degraffenreid, who hasn’t yet been confirmed by the Senate to permanently assume her role.

Calling her directive “deeply partisan,” Corman said it calls into question the acting secretary’s ability to be a neutral arbiter and “will be a key consideration when the Senate considers her nomination in the fall.”

That’s when the Senate is back in session after its summer recess. When they return, their big audit plans will just be one part of a massive to-do list, which includes redrawing the commonwealth’s congressional maps in time for 2022 elections.