Pa. House Republicans commit to hearings, increased transparency in redistricting process

Pennsylvania’s State House Republicans are launching their own website and planning a series of ten hearings to get input from the public ahead of lawmakers’ once-a-decade redrawing of the commonwealth’s congressional map.

They’re pitching the plan as the “most transparent” redistricting process Pennsylvania has ever had.

“Looking back ten years ago… I think we did about three hearings and then a map was drawn,” said Representative Seth Grove (R-York), who chairs the House State Government committee, which has a key role in redistricting. “What we’re proposing here is significantly different. I don’t remember any public input this early on.”

Groups that support depoliticizing the redistricting process, like Fair Districts PA, are on board as well. Carol Kuniholm, who chairs the group, said while she thinks the website is a “good thing,” she thinks it would be much better if House Republicans were holding their hearings and hosting their website in concert with Senate Republicans, and with Democrats in both chambers.

“They have to agree on the same map,” she said. “Why they would not do their hearings together is beyond me … it kind of boggles the mind.”

Democrats are supportive of the idea — with some caveats. Representative Margo Davidson (D-Delaware), the minority chair of the House State Government Committee, said she thought it was “nice to finally see the majority party make an effort to listen to the people on such an important issue.”

“I hope Pennsylvanians fill up the chairman’s inbox to remind him that our districts must be compact and keep communities together,” she said.

House Republicans have tentatively scheduled the meetings from July to October, to be held in all regions of the state, with locations yet to be finalized. Their new site, which they say is paid for by caucus resources, is also accepting public comment on current and future congressional districts.

The hearings, and several other features of the site, are based on a bill sponsored by State Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-Bucks) that got bipartisan support and backing from Fair Districts, but has so far failed to move out of committee.