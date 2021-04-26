Pennsylvania will lose a U.S. House seat after redistricting

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania will lose one of its seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Census Bureau has confirmed, setting up a high-stakes redistricting process as Democrats and Republicans battle to protect their incumbents.

The bureau released its long-awaited state population totals Monday as part of the decennial count that determines the distribution of 435 congressional seats as well as Electoral College votes.

When the 2022 midterm elections arrive, Pennsylvania will have 17 congressional districts, as opposed to the 18 currently represented evenly by Democratic and Republican lawmakers. Pennsylvania will also lose one of its 20 Electoral College votes, further decreasing its clout during presidential contests.

The state’s congressional map is drawn by the 253-member General Assembly and must be approved by the governor. In 2011, both of those branches were controlled by Republicans. But this time around, the GOP-majority House and Senate will need to win the blessing of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Political observers expect a contentious debate between Wolf and Republican leadership, who are still at odds over the 2020 election and pandemic response.

“The first question is: Is anyone planning on retiring?” said Democratic political strategist Mustafa Rashed, president and CEO of the Philadelphia-based firm Bellevue Strategies. “Because if someone’s retiring, usually that’s the easiest thing to do — to reapportion their seat.”

Overall, Pennsylvania’s population grew by an anemic 2.4% between 2010 and 2020, topping 13 million people, according to data released Monday. More granular data won’t be released until August at the earliest, but recent census estimates showed growth in south-central and southeast Pennsylvania and declines essentially everywhere else.

That makes seats in western Pennsylvania a prime target.

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee, chaired by Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder, released a statement calling for the 15th congressional district to be eliminated because of declining population. The seat is held by Republican Glenn Thompson.

Dennis Roddy, a senior adviser with ColdSpark, a Pittsburgh-based Republican consulting firm, said the districts to watch are represented by Republicans John Joyce, Guy Reschenthaler, and Mike Kelly, and Democrat Conor Lamb.

“I would suggest any plotting or drawing of charts is definitely going to take a very hard look at Conor Lamb’s district,” he said.

Roddy expects Republican mapmakers will look to draw Lamb and Democrat Mike Doyle into a district together, forcing Democratic primary voters to choose.

“That’s a political casket match,” he said.