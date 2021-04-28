Anticipating ‘partisan’ impasse, Democrats ask court to prepare to draw Pa. congressional map

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

This article is part of a year-long reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It’s made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.

A group of Pennsylvania Democrats is asking a state court to make preparations to take over congressional map-making duties, betting the divided government in Harrisburg won’t come to an agreement in time for the 2022 elections.

The lawsuit, filed Monday by 16 Democratic voters represented by an arm of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, asks the Commonwealth Court to prevent the state’s current congressional map from being used in the 2022 elections and to put in place a schedule the judges must follow if they have to step in.

The legal challenge comes just one day after the U.S. Census Bureau confirmed Pennsylvania will lose one of its 18 congressional seats because of sluggish population growth, setting up a battle to protect incumbents.

Pennsylvania’s congressional map is drawn by the 253-member General Assembly and must be approved by the governor. In 2011 — when the last decennial census required lawmakers to redraw the boundaries — both branches were controlled by Republicans.

But this year, the GOP-majority state House and Senate will need to win the blessing of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who can veto any map the legislature presents.

Republican legislators and Wolf have agreed on little in the past few months, with GOP leadership backing proposed constitutional amendments that seek to take away the governor’s power to extend disaster declarations like the one Pennsylvania is currently under because of the pandemic.

Members of the majority party have also been critical of the Department of State, both for its administration of the 2020 election and for its botching of a proposed constitutional amendment that would have temporarily allowed survivors of decades-old child sexual abuse to sue the perpetrators.

These “partisan differences” are highlighted in the suit, filed by Marc Elias, a Democratic elections lawyer representing the 16 voters in Pennsylvania. He’s leading similar challenges in Louisiana and Minnesota, where divided governments also control the redistricting process.

“These lawsuits … ensure that there is a backstop if and when the normal process in the states breaks down or if there is a deadlock between the legislature and the governor, as is more than likely to be the case,” Elias told reporters Tuesday.