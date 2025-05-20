Pennsylvania 2025 primary election results
See full results, including races for Philadelphia district attorney as well as judicial contests on Pa.'s Commonwealth, Superior and Supreme courts.
Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2025 primary election.
In Philadelphia, voters are weighing in on the contested Democratic primary between incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner, who faces challenger Pat Dugan. Voters will also consider races for city controller and three ballot measures, including one on affordable housing funding.
Pennsylvanians will also vote on candidates for the state's three main appellate courts: the Commonwealth Court, the Superior Court and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.
Jump to a section
Statewide races
Philadelphia races
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.