Elections 2025

Pennsylvania 2025 primary election results

See full results, including races for Philadelphia district attorney as well as judicial contests on Pa.'s Commonwealth, Superior and Supreme courts.

''I voted'' stickers are seen in a county election office on Election Day.

File: ''I voted'' stickers are seen in a county election office on Election Day. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2025 primary election.

In Philadelphia, voters are weighing in on the contested Democratic primary between incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner, who faces challenger Pat Dugan. Voters will also consider races for city controller and three ballot measures, including one on affordable housing funding.

Pennsylvanians will also vote on candidates for the state's three main appellate courts: the Commonwealth Court, the Superior Court and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.

Statewide races | Philadelphia races

Statewide races

Philadelphia races

