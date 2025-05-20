Pennsylvania 2025 primary election results

Pennsylvania voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2025 primary election.

In Philadelphia, voters are weighing in on the contested Democratic primary between incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner, who faces challenger Pat Dugan. Voters will also consider races for city controller and three ballot measures, including one on affordable housing funding.

Pennsylvanians will also vote on candidates for the state's three main appellate courts: the Commonwealth Court, the Superior Court and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.