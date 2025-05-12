Philly ballot measure would send more dollars to city fund for affordable housing

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia voters who cast a ballot in this year’s primary election will choose from a list of candidates hoping to become either a judge, the city’s next district attorney or city controller. But they’ll also consider three ballot measures, including one designed to increase the city’s supply of affordable housing amid an ongoing crisis.

The measure effectively seeks to close a loophole created by the Mixed-Income Housing Bonus program, which enables real estate developers to increase the density of certain projects beyond the base zoning by either building price-restricted affordable housing or making a payment to the Housing Trust Fund “in lieu” of building those units.

If the measure is passed, the city would be required to put 100% of those payments into the fund, which is used to help create and preserve affordable housing. At the moment, the city is free to use those funds as they see fit, and the money is routinely used for other budget items.

Backers say the measure, which would amend the city’s charter, would do little more than satisfy the original intent of the mixed-income program, which launched in 2018 to help create more housing, as well as mitigate gentrification and economic segregation.

“This is about making sure that we’re fully funding the trust fund, and making sure that we’re giving communities what they are owed in terms of affordable housing benefits, particularly as neighborhoods change and as many neighborhoods around the city gentrify,” said City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who introduced legislation to put the measure on May’s ballot.