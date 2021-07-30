Philly election commissioners deny ‘audit’ request for 2020 ballots and voting machines

Philadelphia election officials voted down a request spearheaded by State Sen. Doug Mastriano to review materials linked to the 2020 presidential election, citing costs and disruption.

Mastriano, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has repeatedly disseminated false information about the 2020 presidential election, had sought election equipment and documents from Philadelphia, York, and Tioga counties for a “forensic investigation” — although it remains unclear even from the senator’s description what exactly that would entail.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, a Republican who drew public attention last year for resisting Trump’s attempts to cast doubt on the integrity of election results in the city, said the three-member city commissioner board had turned down the request, citing a lack of evidence of voter fraud and other issues.

“The 2020 General Election was already audited twice. What Mastriano is requesting isn’t an actual audit at all, nor does it address his complaints which are about election procedures,” Schmidt wrote Friday on social media.