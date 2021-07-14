Pa. county won’t offer up voting machines to Mastriano ‘election audit’

One of three counties targeted by a Pennsylvania state lawmaker for an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election sought by former President Donald Trump will not allow third-party access to its voting machines.

The three commissioners in rural Republican-controlled Tioga County made the decision.

The county’s solicitor, Christopher Gabriel, said Wednesday that the thrust of state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s request for cooperation for his undertaking — under the threat of a subpoena — involves access to Tioga County’s voting machines.