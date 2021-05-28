Pa. Sen. Doug Mastriano unlikely to face consequences over newly-released Jan. 6 videos

Experts say Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Adams) is unlikely to face consequences for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump invaded the building to try to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election as president.

His involvement is receiving scrutiny as newly released video appears to show him walking through police lines with a crowd of people and near the Capitol steps on the east side of the building. Several social media accounts that are reviewing videos to try to identify people at the Capitol that day said they identified Mastriano in both videos based on the hat, scarf and bag he was wearing.

Here are both videos:

Mastriano released a statement on his Senate website earlier this week reaffirming his attendance at the Rally for Trump and subsequent march, but insists he followed the law in doing so. The state senator criticized the people identifying him in the videos, but did not dispute their findings. Mastriano has not responded to a WITF request for additional comment.

“I followed the directions of the Capitol Police and respected all police lines as I came upon them,” he said. “Even disingenuous internet sleuths know that police lines did shift throughout the course of the day. I followed those lines as they existed.”

That appeared to contradict an earlier statement in which Mastriano, referring to himself and his wife, said “at no point did we enter the Capitol building, walk on the Capitol steps or go beyond police lines.” The GOP lawmaker condemned the day’s violence in that statement.

A video shared by Huffington Post reporter Ryan J. Reilly shows demonstrators pulling metal barricade fencing away from Capitol Police officers and tossing it away moments before a man Reilly identifies as Mastriano walks through the previous police line with a crowd.