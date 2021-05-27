Philly controller report rips Mayor Kenney’s plans for federal recovery dollars

Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart has critiqued Mayor Jim Kenney’s plans to spend billions of federal relief funds in a new report calling for more transparency and an alternative set of budget priorities.

The city is slated to receive some $1.4 billion in the American Rescue Plan, the latest round of COVID-19 recovery funds from President Joe Biden’s administration, in two installments over the coming year. In a still-pending budget proposal, the Kenney administration has sought to use these dollars to patch a projected $450 million revenue shortfall linked to the pandemic and boost spending in several areas over the coming years.

But Rhynhart describes the infusion of funds as a rare opportunity for a city beset by poverty, gun violence, and an opioid epidemic, and in the new report proposed a slate of $554 million in alternative investments.

While the report is framed as offering recommendations for American Rescue Plan spending, in a Thursday interview Rhynhart was broadly critical of Kenney’s track record on spending.