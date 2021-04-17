In $5.2B budget proposal, mayor touts funding for education as key to Philadelphia’s pandemic recovery

This article originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Unveiling his $5.2 billion budget proposal, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney vowed Thursday to expand education funding “from pre-K to college,” calling it key to the city’s pandemic recovery.

His five-year plan envisions a full return of teachers and students to classrooms, with $1.38 billion in city funding for the School District of Philadelphia each year. This is on top of the $1.3 billion in federal funds over three years that the district will receive through the most recent coronavirus relief bill.

Kenney proposed investing a quarter of a billion dollars over five years in the Community College of Philadelphia, or CCP, with $54 million dedicated to the Octavius Catto Scholarship.

“This initiative will enable 5,000 first-time [college] students to attend college tuition-free, and with the supports they need like food, books, and transportation stipends to successfully earn their degree,” the mayor said.

Kenney said the city will work with CCP to recruit Black men, who are currently underrepresented at the college. He also plans to leverage the scholarship to increase the number of teachers of color in the city.