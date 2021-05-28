Adoption of the new rule this month not only appears to be a rebuke of political machine corruption, but also the fulfillment of promises made by the members of the now all-Democrat County Council.

“We’ve all campaigned on this issue. And it’s something we take seriously and … it’s something we believe in, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” Councilman Brian Zidek said.

Before the current council took control in 2020, Delaware County was run by a majority-Republican government for more than a century.

Both Madden and Zidek were elected four years ago. Madden recalled a culture of “soft corruption.”.

“There was this inner sanctum of people in power who profited off of their positions. Their for-profit work was so closely aligned with the work that they did as elected officials, and that has had to end,” Madden said.

Without naming names, Zidek recalled specific scenarios in which one of his former colleagues engaged in the same type of behavior that has just been banned by the council.

“I would have people come before me, and they would say, ‘Hey, you know, here’s so-and-so presenting.’ And I’d say, ‘Oh, wow, they have the same last name as you. Are you guys related? And then they’d say, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s my daughter, or that’s my son, or that’s my brother,’” Zidek said. “And we would have contracts going out to folks who had done subcontracts to people who serve on Council.”

But Zidek cautioned against assuming that this issue is native to the GOP.

“If Delaware County has any political party in power solely for years and years and years, whether it’s the Democratic Party or Republican Party, these issues arise. Political machines are not ideologically based. They exist in a Democratic world, and they exist in the Republican world,” he said.