Meet the board members who will take Delco to its health department goal line

With the appointment of a five-member Board of Health, Delaware County has moved another step closer to the goal of establishing its own health department by January 2022.

“It was an amazing process, because there were so many folks who wanted to be involved in the health department and we could only pick five. So I mean — that’s a great problem to have,” said Dr. Monica Taylor, vice chair of the County Council.

Delaware County has gotten a lot of attention for being the largest county (by population) in the United States that does not have a health department, and the County Council has been working to address that since Democrats gained control in January 2020. But the selection of a Board of Health is probably the most significant step to date, since it is integral to the hiring of a health director and the staffing of the department.

Eighty-five applications for the unpaid board positions were received and reviewed. The newly created panel consists of five people with a wide array of experience in health care and public health.

Though the board may be new, some of the faces may be very familiar to Delaware County residents.

Rosemarie Halt currently serves as the county’s COVID-19 Task Force director. Although Chester County is technically in charge, Halt has been at the helm of Delco’s coronavirus response.

Halt said that she has been fighting for a health department for well over a decade, and that she has a long list of goals regarding equity that she hopes the board can accomplish.

“I think the exciting part about forming health support right now is that we can build a public infrastructure knowing what even … pandemic requirements would be, but also building something for the future, which encompasses having different types of responses, focusing a lot on population health, with functional and access needs, looking at the unique parts of Delaware County that really have not been addressed in many years. For example, we have a very high immigrant population,” Halt said.