Delaware County’s Jail Oversight Board has unanimously decided to seek proposals for medical, food service, maintenance, information systems, and commissary services at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility — a major step toward deprivatizing the prison.

“I think hiring the consultants was certainly a step, but by RFP-ing out certain portions of the management of the prison, we’re taking the real first sort of physical step toward deprivatizing or, I should say, moving away from GEO services,” said County Councilmember Kevin Madden, who also chairs the oversight board.

Though this step does not commit the county to deprivatizing, Madden said it will allow people to see how the economics would work in a world in which GEO Group, the for-profit company currently managing the prison, was out of the picture.

“We will determine what the performance criteria are that we’re looking for and baseline them to what we currently have. And we will put that out to the universe of vendors who would compete, and we will evaluate the bids that come in both on the price, the value to the taxpayer, and also in terms of quality,” Madden said.

GEO Group was once again unable to make a public presentation to the Jail Oversight Board. The company’s acting eastern regional vice president, John Oliver, sent a letter to Madden challenging the board’s decision to exclude GEO Group from participating in the meeting on Tuesday.