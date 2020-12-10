Delaware County’s Jail Oversight Board has recommended that the County Council award a contract to Florida-based facilities services company CGL Cos. to handle efforts to deprivatize the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. The council is expected to vote on the recommendation at its Dec. 16 meeting.

“They were selected through a competitive qualifications-based process,” county Executive Director Howard Lazarus told WHYY News. The board’s recommendation was unanimous.

The correctional facility — the only privately managed county prison in Pennsylvania — is currently managed by the GEO Group, a for-profit company, through a $259 million contract signed in 2018. The prison has faced scrutiny and numerous allegations of misconduct in recent years for its treatment of incarcerated people and staff.

The recommendation of a transition team is the latest in several steps that the county has taken since the all-Democratic council took office.

If approved, CGL would likely start in January. According to the Jail Oversight Board, the company was chosen because of its experience handling a similar project at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Virginia and its numerous endorsements from previous partners.

“I’m glad we have a team that has experience navigating through [this] and comes with the high recommendations they’ve received from people that we trust,” County Councilman Kevin Madden, who chairs the Jail Oversight Board, said its meeting Tuesday.

CGL will be tasked with conducting a financial review of the transition, assisting with the creation of programs related to health, drug treatment and education, and providing post-transition support, according to Lazarus.

CGL’s $385,000 contract will be paid through the county’s general operating fund, Lazarus said. If it is approved by the council, the process would begin with a financial analysis of deprivatization that likely would be complete by the end of February.

“If Council decides to go forward, the contract with GEO provides for, once the county makes notification … a 180-day transition period,” Lazarus said.