Since then, the county has been tying up loose ends and shuffling things behind the scenes. Food, commissary, medical, and maintenance services needed to be addressed. Requests for proposals had to be fulfilled. Vendors needed to be selected. Staff changes had to be made.

Madden said that staffing has been one of the biggest challenges. He added that the county is offering increased pay for correctional officers and are hoping to foster a different culture.

“Most importantly, we have our new warden, after a truly national search. We identified Laura Williams, who comes to us from Allegheny County, where she was the deputy warden in charge of all programming and services. She started a few weeks ago and has hit the ground running,” Madden said.

Williams has been involved informally, however, for several months, helping out behind the scenes with changes.

“She’s really done a great job of making sure that we are where we need to be, and frankly, that the beginning on April 6, truly represents a new era — and that when we hire our staff, that they’re coming in with a different mindset and a different approach as to what corrections looks like,” Madden said.

Williams told WHYY News that most of the institutional measures in place at the correctional facility are going to remain the same, but she anticipates changes with the help of a “revitalized staff.”

She believes that the pandemic has made an already complicated work environment even more difficult to work in.

“I think the staff here are really hungry for change. And I hope that I can support their professional development, get them to be able to act maybe differently than they’ve been able to in the past, be able to interact more frequently with the incarcerated population, and increase the standard of care that we provide in the entire institution,” Williams said.