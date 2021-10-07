Delco Council votes to deprivatize the county’s prison

In a vote that fulfilled a campaign promise made in the historic election that swept Democrats to power two years ago, the Delaware County Council moved Wednesday night to deprivatize the George W. Hill Correctional Facility and return its operation to county control.

The five-member council voted unanimously to terminate the contract with GEO Group, the for-profit company that now runs the county prison. The facility in Glen Mills has been under private operation since 1998.

Council member Kevin Madden, who chairs the county’s Jail Oversight Board, said he doesn’t want to “spike the football” yet — he acknowledges the difficult road ahead, he noted, but can’t help but to be grateful for the “opportunity of the lifetime.”

“I’m very proud to be a part of this County Council and to be where we are today, to have such an impact in a part of our society that really, frankly, needs it,” Madden said.

Other members of council affirmed Madden’s beliefs in how important the moment is for a county trying to do a complete 180 in criminal justice reform.

“With this move, we are going to be able to provide better outcomes, more coordinated services for individuals in our county, and we are going to be able to reduce recidivism,” said Monica Taylor, the County Council’s vice chair.

Over the years, the prison has been a frequent focus of controversy, with accusations of mistreatment toward incarcerated people and even its own staff drawing the attention of the community and current council members.