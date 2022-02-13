Families protested for three weeks outside the city’s jails in May 2021, calling attention to the deteriorating conditions inside. In November, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported dire conditions, including flooding, mold, vermin infestations, and lack of adequate food.

The organizers of Saturday’s protest said those conditions are “business-as-usual” for Philly’s jails and have been exacerbated by the pandemic and severe understaffing.

Mayra Torres of North Philadelphia has a son inside Curran-Fromhold. She said that they keep him locked in for days at a time, and that he can’t shower and sometimes misses meals.

Torres said her son will hear men suffering from mental health issues in nearby cells shouting, “Help!” and not receiving aid.

“It’s illegal what the prison is doing,” said Torres. “I want the mayor to respond. I want our City Council to respond. Because all they do is go out on the news and talk about the problem. It’s two years of this problem, and ya’ll still don’t have a solution? Why? Cause ya’ll don’t want to kick out the funding? Is that what this is?”

Torres participated Saturday to remind local officials that those inside have a network of people who love and care for them.

John Thompson, an organizer with the Abolitionist Law Center, said he survived more than 13 years in solitary confinement. It took time to heal from the lasting trauma caused by such confinement inside Pennsylvania prisons, he said.

“It took me years just to be able to adjust to let anybody stand behind me,” said Thompson. He listed other lasting effects, like “getting angry for just the smallest little thing that you should not get angry about.”