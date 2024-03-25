Former Yeadon police chief reaches settlement with borough following discrimination suit

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Borough of Yeadon quietly reached a settlement with former police chief Anthony “Chachi” Paparo, who sued his ex-employer in federal court for racial discrimination.

Paparo filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania shortly after his ousting. In February 2022, Yeadon Borough Council voted 4-3 to fire Paparo, citing performance issues.

“It was a sham proceeding, the votes to fire him already cast and known beforehand,” Paparo’s attorneys wrote in the legal complaint. “Moreover, it occurred among false and defamatory charges that Chief Paparo was guilty of money mismanagement and wage theft in connection with the Borough’s collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police.”

Paparo, who held his post for four years, said he was fired because he was white. The borough is 90% Black, and Paparo’s attorneys argued his race did not matter to the residents he served. However, he accused the council majority of plotting against him.