Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

A recent study of the Yeadon Borough Police Department found that outdated policies and improper holding cell structure might have contributed to the death of one person in police custody in July 2022.

And a second suicide a few months later could have been prevented if those issues had been resolved.

Amid the deaths of those two people, Yeadon Borough subjected itself to an independent efficiency study of its police department, including prisoner detention.

Borough officials have opted not to publicize the report, citing ongoing litigation.

WHYY News obtained a 79-page draft of the Valori Group study, which paints a picture of a department marred by myriad issues, such as the lack of a properly staffed internal affairs unit and prisoner detainee procedures that have not been updated since 2009.

Yeadon Council President Sharon Council-Harris said in a written statement that “two or three iterations of the study have been leaked.”

“These leaked documents should not be considered final. Yeadon Borough has not approved or authorized for public distribution a final draft of the study, which is undergoing robust legal review,” Council-Harris said. “It is unfortunate that leaks are occurring in total disregard of confidentiality and legal counsel. We look forward to publicly releasing the efficiency study at the completion of [the] final legal review process and upon our approval of a final draft.”

Council-Harris did not comment on the contents of the study.