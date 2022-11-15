Although Democrats hold every elected position in Yeadon, local government has been roughly divided into two factions: the council president and most of the newer members of council, and the mayor and the longer-serving members of council. People on each side believe that the other is partially responsible for what has happened in the borough.

Council President Sharon Council-Harris called for Mayor Rohan Hepkins to resign.

Hepkins said the borough needs to hire more officers for a police force he believes is understaffed and overworked.

While some community members frustrated with the deaths of their neighbors chose sides, others are disillusioned with the infighting altogether.

“I’m about sick of all of this. We had a young kid that died in that jail cell. Now we have another young girl that hung herself in his jail cell. You would think that seven people, and a mayor with the acting chief would be here in this room tonight to tell us exactly what happened up there in that jail cell and come up with a solution so that this doesn’t happen again,” said resident Leslie Lewis-McGirth during public comment.

A 34-year-old woman attempted to take her own life on Nov. 8 while under the custody of the Yeadon Police Department. She was arrested following a domestic incident. During an exchange with officers, the woman told police that she was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers took the woman to the borough’s holding cells in the basement of the police station. According to Council-Harris, body camera footage shows the woman pleading for help and explicitly telling police she would take her life if placed in the cell.

Police placed her in the cell anyway unsupervised. Council-Harris said body camera footage shows the woman hanging herself. Twenty minutes later, a part-time officer saw what was going on via a video monitor. Officers successfully performed CPR on the scene, but the woman is in critical condition and her brain has been permanently damaged due to oxygen deprivation, Council-Harris wrote in a letter to the Department of Justice.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the events of the past four months. And we have to respond to this situation with all deliberate speed,” Council-Harris told WHYY News in an interview.

On July 5, Shawn Morcho, 22, of Yeadon, killed himself in police custody. Borough officials have not disclosed the details of his death.

Council-Harris said nothing has been done to address the department’s shortfalls.

“Can anyone brought into custody by this police department — can you anticipate … that you’re going to be treated in a safe manner? That’s the issue here,” Council-Harris said.

She believes Hepkins has been “derelict” in his duty as mayor.

“We have not been able to get one statement from him accepting responsibility for what is happening here. He wants to just position himself and shift blame when the blame sits at his feet,” Council-Harris said.

At a July 27 special meeting, council passed a motion requiring all Yeadon Borough police officers to complete nationally recognized mental health first aid training, crisis intervention training, and diversity training.

The officers never took the training courses.