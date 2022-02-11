In Yeadon, a white police chief backed by Black residents still has his job

Though it was unclear who exactly had made them, Monroe bashed signs placed near a podium, presumably by one of her colleagues: One was a blown-up screenshot of a Philadelphia Inquirer article about the situation; the other, a giant check made out to “16 Full-Time Yeadon Police Officers Disregarded by Chief Chachi” in the amount of $387,000.

Right before their colleagues returned, Monroe and Roadcloud accused Council Vice President Learin Johnson of repeatedly reiterating the need for a Black police chief in Yeadon. Johnson is said to have called one of Paparo’s officers to offer the top cop job. They even recalled a story from when they were interviewing prospective police chiefs in which Johnson called a candidate a “handsome Black man.”

“I immediately stopped the interview process, asked him to leave, and said that this was inappropriate and we should not have these discussions. If we’re not commenting on the race or appearance of every candidate, we will not do the same for this one — and we invited that man back in here and insisted she [Johnson] apologize,” Monroe said.

On reentering the chamber, Council-Harris announced there would be no firing of the chief for now in the interest of due process. She said that there shouldn’t be any “appearance of unfairness.”

“When someone is going to have a separation from their employment, they should be offered the opportunity to present their side of the story,” Council-Harris said.

She noted that Paparo has had three opportunities to do so already, but he declined. However, she said he probably needed to speak with his attorneys. Once Paparo does have that opportunity to respond, only then will an action be taken, Council-Harris said.

It was unclear from the meeting whether Paparo would remain on the job.

“Although the chief is not a civil service position, nevertheless the chief should be provided with due process, right, and we will provide the chief with due process … I will be in touch with him regarding that time frame for that hearing to give him an opportunity to be heard,” Borough Solicitor Mark Much said.

Community members didn’t bite their tongues when it came time for public comment following the news that the situation would be drawn out for the foreseeable future.

Resident Toni Truehart was irritated with the conduct of the elected leaders, the “unethical” check placed near the podium, and the “blatant disrespect” to her neighbors.

“Madam President, Madam Vice President, you do not have the character or the ability to do your job, and you need to step down,” Truehart said.

Patricia Shannon, a resident of Yeadon for 32 years, started her comment off by trying to cool tensions and said that she had watched Council-Harris’ kids grow as a neighbor. However, she disagreed with Council-Harris about Paparo.

“Chief Chachi, I’ve emailed you on several concerns of mine, and you’ve always responded to me — always. And I have not had that kind of communication. And I knew I wouldn’t get it in Philadelphia. Also, if you read the Inquirer, Philadelphia is grappling with problems with police officers who are not showing up and getting paid, getting paid 600 of them plus. We ain’t got that problem here,” Shannon said.

Toward the close of the meeting, Council-Harris and Roadcloud argued once again. They were interrupted by council member Carlette Brooks, who offered an apology to the people of Yeadon for “allowing herself” to be pulled out of character by the emotions of the day.