Throughout the pandemic, the decade-old group has volunteered in a multitude of ways, including at testing and vaccination sites. But now, it’s been called on for what members consider their tallest task yet: assisting short-staffed hospitals overwhelmed by COVID patients.

Seeing the need for his medical skillset, Strey joined the Medical Reserve Corps, or MRC. He said he understands the pressure of being a nurse, and wanted to help any way he could.

“We are, for example, picking up medications from the pharmacy. We’re just bringing water to the patients … restocking gloves, medical supplies,” he said. “I’m talking to the patients, talking the nurses, to the staff so they see, ‘Yes, there’s somebody who cares.’”

In what officials have called a perfect storm, hospitals in Delaware County have been overwhelmed by severe staff shortages, on top of a record number of COVID-19 patients.

This month, some of the MRC’s 1,700 MRC volunteers began supporting local hospitals — Mercy Fitzgerald, Crozer-Chester, Taylor, and Delaware County Memorial — to ease the burden put on health care personnel.

Last month, 100 Crozer Health staff members were out with COVID, and about 140 patients in the health system are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Most of the work MRC volunteers in hospitals do involves assisting nurses, providing patient comfort, and sanitizing medical equipment, which allows the medical staff to provide better care for their patients.

Dennis Daye, a onetime physician assistant turned MRC volunteer coordinator, said many different people have stepped up to join the corps.

“We have doctors … nurses, we have physician assistants, pharmacists … EMTs. We also have school bus drivers [and] executives,” Daye said, adding that there’s never been more demand for the MRC’s services.

Daye said the role of the volunteers, quite simply, is to make health care workers’ jobs easier by handling auxiliary duties that take up valuable time that could be spent treating patients.

“It takes about six non-medical to support a medical individual,” Daye said. “We’re looking for medical individuals, but we’re also looking for non-medical at this time.”

One of those non-medical volunteers is Marlynn Orlando.

She retired in the summer after working for a nonprofit and felt listless with nothing to do — until she saw an ad on Facebook from the Delaware County Citizens Corps, which coordinates the Medical Reserve Corps.

“And that’s when I said, ‘You know what? This is something I can do. This is a way I can help and contribute,’” she said. “I was sitting home feeling sorry for myself, and I was like, ‘This is not how I want to spend this time during the pandemic.’”

She decided to join the corps.

“I just thought, when this is all said and done, I want to be on the side of history that said I was part of the solution,” she said. “What can I do to help?”