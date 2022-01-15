High-volume COVID testing site opening in Delco next week
A high-volume COVID testing site is opening in southeast Pennsylvania early next week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the site will be staffed by federal contractors and able to test about 1,000 people a day.
It’ll be located in Delaware County at the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby.
The location was chosen because of the large increase in cases and testing needs in the area, and its proximity to vulnerable populations.
The state is talking with federal officials about possibly opening another high-volume testing site in Southcentral Pa.
There are eight other state-run free COVID testing sites currently open – in Berks, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Delaware, Luzerne, and Mifflin counties.
