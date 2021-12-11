Delaware County prepares for ‘soft launch” of new health department

The county detailed for state officials how it plans to address health equity, community involvement, and the social determinants of health. Taylor said much of the conversation also veered into the future of the health department, Delco’s first, and plans going forward — more specifically, the additional resources and programs the county hopes to offer.

Now, Delco awaits the letter of approval from the state secretary of health that officially gives the OK to launch the new department.

“Once we receive final approval, it is 30 days from that day — that is the official start date,” Taylor said.

The county wasn’t given a specific date, though it expects to hear back from the state in a few weeks. But no one will be waiting by the mailbox in the meantime. Onboarding new employees is one of the main priorities over the next 30 days, along with properly training the new staff. The county has other things on the agenda, too, including ongoing construction on the Wellness Center in Yeadon.

“We’re in the middle of our phase two build-out of the back section. So currently, that’s all under construction,” Taylor said.

When the health department finally opens its doors, don’t expect a parade with balloons and confetti.

“A health department isn’t like opening a grocery store, where all the products are on the shelf, and you have a grand opening and say, ‘Ta-da, come on in and start purchasing.’ Right? This is going to have some soft launch type of opening per se,” Lyon said.