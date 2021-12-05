Natalie Benda, a health services researcher in the Department of Population Health Sciences at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, was a part of the team that published the paper.

“Our argument, and the main point, is that broadband internet access is necessary in order to gain these resources. And it is critical to have good health outcomes. Therefore, as researchers, we were advocating that broadband should be provided as a safety net service to those in need, just like medical or food assistance,” Benda said.

Benda offered an example using childbirth to illustrate how much proper internet access can affect health outcomes.

“After they leave the hospital, they typically will not see a physician again for six weeks, which is a really long time,” Benda said. “One thing that I know that some hospitals have started doing is they do a video visit at two weeks, just to check in on the mom and baby and see how things are going. If someone doesn’t have access to a good internet connection, that’s something that they’re not going to be able to have, and there’s so much that can happen in those four weeks.”

The researchers said that back in 2017, the American Medical Informatics Association asked the Federal Communications Commission to consider broadband internet access a social determinant of health — and that three years later, the pandemic proved it to be correct.

And though COVID relief grants have begun to help fill the gap, the researchers questioned whether the focus would remain when the money dried up.

Benda said that sufficient internet speed as well as having the proper devices for that speed need to be prioritized — cellphone-dependent internet is not enough. She added that internet speed needs to be commensurate with household size. And on top of that, for new broadband internet users, training is integral, Benda said.

Delco officials hope that the information from their own study, among others, will be used by the county to seek and advocate for federal funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress and to improve internet access and fix the digital divide in the county.