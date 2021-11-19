Delaware County appoints Melissa Lyon to lead its new department of health

The Delaware County Board of Health has named Melissa Lyon to lead the county’s first health department, expected to make its debut in January.

The board’s vote, at a special meeting Thursday night, was met with applause. Lyon spent the last eight years as public health director in Erie County. Before her tenure there, she spent time in New York state as a site manager for medical research as well as public health planner with the Chautauqua County Health Department.

“She has a strong background in government and public health, and her passion for public health stems from her exposure to significant public health issues in Cameroon in West Africa, serving in the United States Peace Corps,” said Rosemarie Halt, president of the Board of Health.