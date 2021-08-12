Delco funds Health Department start-up costs ahead of January debut

Delaware County Council has approved an increase in spending to fund start-up costs for the county’s new Health Department ahead of its January debut.

Using roughly $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, the county has increased the budget of the interim agency, known internally as the Intercommunity Health Department, to pay for salaries, supplies, and other necessary costs until the end of 2021.

In addition, the county has modified its capital improvement plan to shift $3.9 million to the needs of the new Health Department, such as design and information technology infrastructure for its future offices.

The County Council’s vice chair, Dr. Monica Taylor, said Wednesday that all this was being done “so that we’re ready to really start the Health Department once we get that final approval from the state in January.”

The county has also entered into a professional services agreement with Public Health Management Corp. to handle recruiting services for the department’s early phases.

County Council Chair Brian Zidek said he has heard more than enough uninformed arguments against formation of a county Health Department — specifically, that the effort will cost taxpayers “an arm and a leg.”