Pa. Department of Health to manage coronavirus-related services for Delco

Taking the baton from the Chester County Health Department, the Pennsylvania Department of Health will handle coronavirus-related health services for Delaware County effective Aug. 1.

Delco has never had a county health department, though it is currently aiming to establish one by January 2022. Chester County has been leading the way on COVID-19 services for the past 16 months — an intergovernmental cooperation agreement formally announced back in March 2020 to ensure that Delco had enough help to address the pandemic.

“You learn a lot about people when the chips are down. It is one thing to answer the bell when it’s in your own backyard, but quite another when it’s a little more distant. I find it remarkable that Chester County was willing to step up, and I offer a heartfelt ‘Thank You,’” Delaware County Council Chair Brian Zidek said during the press conference announcing the partnership.

The Chester County Commissioners and Delaware County Council members were honored by the Main Line Chamber of Commerce for their involvement in the partnership, whose end was announced by Delco officials on July 8.

“Chester County needs to get back to doing what they were doing as a health department. They were all hands on deck just dedicated to COVID, and not doing as much of what they were doing as a health department as a whole. And having a whole nother 565,000 people is a lot,” Delaware County Council Vice Chair Monica Taylor said in an interview Friday. “I think this was a good time to part ways and, you know, get ready for our health department to come on board in January.”