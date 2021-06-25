Health care professionals unanimously vote to unionize in Delaware County hospitals

Long-disputed issues of staffing and retention at the region’s hospitals aren’t going away anytime soon. For some of Delaware County’s medical centers, discussions between staff and management are just getting started.

Roughly 100 health care workers at Taylor Hospital and Delaware County Memorial Hospital, both a part of the Crozer Health System owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, have unanimously voted to unionize and join the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP) — which already represents more than 1,400 health care professionals within the Crozer Health System.

“Many of us stay because we love our co-workers, and we love our patients, and we want to care for people. We like where we are, but we’re feeling like we kind of don’t matter in the grand scheme of things. And it would be nice to feel like we matter a little bit,” said Judy Brower, a physical therapist at Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

While nurses are generally credited with sounding the alarm on staffing issues, other health care professionals within hospitals are also joining the fight. For people like Greg Battaglia, a medical laboratory scientist at Taylor Hospital, the behind-the-scenes nature of their work makes it easier for their concerns to be ignored.

“No one really knows what we do, and the level of education we have, and the complexity of the work that we do. So we really don’t get the respect or recognition that we really deserve. Because of that, it’s a little bit easier for the hospital to ignore our needs,” Battaglia said.